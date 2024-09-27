Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s water officials are participating in the third Asia International Water Week (AIWW) taking place in Beijing, China, scheduled from September 24 to 28, as part of the country’s commitment to enhancing international collaboration in water resource management.
A Saudi pavilion will be at the exhibition accompanying the AIWW, showcasing representatives from various organisations, including the ministry of environment, water and agriculture, the Saudi water authority (SWA), the national water company (NWC), the water transmission company (WTCO), the saline water conversion corporation (SWCC), the Saudi water partnership company (SWPC), and the Saudi irrigation organisation.
The pavilion highlights technologies in water management, attracting visitors eager to learn about Saudi Arabia’s innovative approaches and achievements in ensuring sustainable water security.
During the AIWW, the SWA held discussions with senior officials from institutions and companies in China and Asia, focusing on potential collaborations to advance innovations and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the water sector.
Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the triennial AIWW underscores its commitment to strengthening international partnerships and reinforcing its leadership in the water industry.