Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s water officials are participating in the third Asia International Water Week (AIWW) taking place in Beijing, China, scheduled from September 24 to 28, as part of the country’s commitment to enhancing international collaboration in water resource management.

A Saudi pavilion will be at the exhibition accompanying the AIWW, showcasing representatives from various organisations, including the ministry of environment, water and agriculture, the Saudi water authority (SWA), the national water company (NWC), the water transmission company (WTCO), the saline water conversion corporation (SWCC), the Saudi water partnership company (SWPC), and the Saudi irrigation organisation.