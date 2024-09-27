Dubai: Saudi Arabia enhances its energy grid by adding 4,500 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy following the procurement agency’s request for qualifications for its sixth round of solar and wind projects.

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has highlighted several key initiatives, including the 1,500-MW wind project in Dawadmi, a 1,400-MW solar project in Najran, and two 600-MW solar projects in Jazan (Samtah and Al-Darb). Additionally, the Sufun solar project in Hail will contribute 400 MW.

This effort is part of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), managed by the ministry of energy, and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the King Salman renewable energy initiative.

The NREP aims to diversify the country’s energy sources, drive economic growth, and ensure sustainable stability. By 2030, the goal is for renewable energy to comprise nearly 50 per cent of the electricity generation mix.

The programme seeks to establish a strong renewable energy sector and support the Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions.