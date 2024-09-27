Dubai: PayerMax, a Hong Kong global provider of payment solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), one of Saudi Arabia’s top banks.

This collaboration aims to transform the digital payments landscape and enhance the onboarding process for local merchants, enabling smooth global transactions.

It is also expected to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Essay Zhu, Partner and COO at PayerMax, noted that this partnership aligns with the company’s mission to empower businesses and consumers through innovative payment solutions, according to a press release.