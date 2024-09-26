Dubai: Riyadh municipality signs five contracts totalling $1.6 billion (Dh5.8 billion) to enhance road quality in Riyadh, covering an area of 83 million square metres over the next five years.

The aim is to improve road standards across Riyadh, ensuring safer commuting throughout the city.

Additionally, the focus is on aligning with international benchmarks for road quality while increasing the efficiency and sustainability of services.

The scope of work includes rehabilitating and asphalting the city’s road network, with projects set to continue until 2028 in collaboration with various relevant authorities.

The municipality indicated it will divide the city into five zones; north, south, east, west, and central, to prioritise work based on specific criteria derived from a comprehensive survey of Riyadh’s roads using advanced technologies.