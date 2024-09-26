Dubai: The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Nahdi Medical Company as part of its ‘Made in Saudi Programme’ in Riyadh.

This collaboration aims to promote national products and enhance their availability across Al Nahdi's extensive pharmacy network, a leader in Saudi Arabia's pharmaceutical retail industry.

The first dedicated shelves for national products were launched within Al Nahdi pharmacies.

Labelled Saudi-made, these shelves will have locally produced health and medical supplies.

Both Al Nahdi medical company and the Saudi Made programme are committed to encouraging consumers to support local goods and enhancing the growth of Saudi exports on the global stage.

This partnership reflects Saudi exports' commitment to fostering economic diversification and advancing Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering domestic products and promoting their export potential.

The MoU marks the initiation of various national projects within the healthcare sector. These initiatives will focus on localising pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies, as well as increasing their distribution both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The partnership will emphasise raising consumer awareness about national products, offering training and workshops related to the Made in Saudi programme.