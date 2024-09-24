Dubai: Oman gears up to participate in the Second Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum, scheduled for tomorrow, September 25 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The event is organised by the Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers (FGCCC) in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s export and investment promotion authority, with support from the country’s ministry of economy and the GCC general secretariat and is called Sustainability, Investments, Partnerships.

Faisal Bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman chamber of commerce and industry (OCCI) and head of the FGCCC, emphasised that the forum aims to enhance trade relations between the GCC and Azerbaijan.

“We’re looking to explore the best joint investment opportunities and increase trade exchanges, especially given Azerbaijan’s promising economic potential,” he stated, as reported by Muscat Daily.