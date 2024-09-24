Dubai: Apple Pay has officially launched in Oman, allowing users to add their debit cards to the wallet.

The banks supporting Apple Pay in Oman include Bank Muscat, Sohar International, Sohar Islamic, Bank Dhofar, NBO, Dhofar Islamic, and Al Muzn. However, official statements regarding the service’s availability from these banks have yet to be released.

According to Apple’s App Store description, Apple Pay offers a quick and secure way to check out, whether in-store, online, or within apps.

Most major credit and debit cards are compatible, and the card number is not shared with merchants or stored on Apple's servers or the user’s device.

How to use it?

To set up Apple Pay, add a credit or debit card in the Wallet app by tapping the blue plus sign in the upper right corner and following the on-screen instructions. Once your bank verifies your card, you’re ready to go.