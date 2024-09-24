Dubai: Riyad Bank is set to issue dollar denominated additional Tier 1 sustainable sukuk, or sharia-compliant bonds, as part of its additional Tier 1 capital sukuk programme, which was established on September 10, 2024, following a board decision on August 19, 2024.

Tier 1 capital is the primary funding source of the bank and consists of shareholders' equity and retained earnings.

In a filing with Tadawul, the bank announced that the sukuk issuance will be managed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and offered to qualified investors both domestically and internationally, according to a report by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.

Riyad Bank has appointed HSBC Bank PLC, Kamco Investment Co. K.S.C.P., Merrill Lynch International, Mizuho International, Morgan Stanley & Co. International, Riyad Capital, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, and Warba Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for this potential issuance.