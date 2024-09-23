Dubai: The Kuwait travel and tourism agencies association announces that ticket sales in the country, through the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s bank reconciliation system, reached $797.6 million (Dh2.9 billion) in the first eight months of 2024.
The sales account for over 2.3 million travel tickets issued, excluding seasonal and low-cost flights. The number of travel agencies has risen to 590 across all six governorates, reflecting an increasing preference for agency services and offers, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
Mohammad Al Mutairi, chief of board of directors of the Kuwait travel and tourism agencies association, emphasised the association's commitment to collaborating with local airlines, particularly Kuwait Airways, which is focused on diversifying its destinations and expanding flights to meet demand. He commended Kuwait Airways for its punctuality and efforts to reduce wait times by allowing travellers to check in baggage 12 hours before their flights, according to KUNA.