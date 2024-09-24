Dubai: Ajman's exports to Saudi Arabia reaches $234 million (Dh859.8 million) in 2023, representing a 29 per cent increase from the previous year.

Saudi Arabia was the leading destination for Ajman's shipments, making up 14 per cent of total export certificates, according to a report from the UAE’s department of economic development, in collaboration with the Ajman chamber of commerce and industry.

This upward trend continued into 2024, with exports to Saudi Arabia totalling $108 million (Dh397.6 million) in the first half of the year, indicating robust developments in commercial relations that have strengthened economic partnerships and trade exchanges between both countries.

The trade volume between the UAE and Saudi Arabia reached $17.53 billion (Dh64 billion) in the first half of 2024, reflecting a 22.5 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Saudi Arabia’s general authority for statistics.