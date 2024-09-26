Dubai: Kuwait's Jazeera Airways unveils a holiday promotion for kids traveling with their parents to select family-friendly destinations from its hub at Kuwait International Airport. This offer is valid until December 15.
As part of this initiative, children aged 2 to 12 will have a 90 per cent discount on tickets booked before October 19, as reported by Jazeera Airways.
This first-time offer is available for family destinations like Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Larnaca, Cyprus and Istanbul, Turkey.
By making travel to these locations more affordable, Jazeera Airways helps families create lasting memories while giving children the chance to explore new places and experience diverse cultures.