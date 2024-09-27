Dubai: Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, teams up with Almatar, a Saudi travel technology company, to integrate Gulf Air’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Almatar’s booking platform.
This collaboration will enable Almatar to offer Gulf Air’s products and services, enhancing the booking experience for travellers.
Gulf Air Group CEO Jeffrey Goh highlighted that this partnership aligns with the airline’s digital transformation strategy. “We are excited about this partnership that opens new digital distribution avenues for Gulf Air products,” he noted.
Almatar’s chairman, Youssef Al Rajhi, described the agreement as a “landmark” achievement for the company. “We are proud to collaborate with Gulf Air and the integration of NDC will enable us to expand our services and provide an advanced travel experience to our customers,” he stated, as reported by Gulf Daily News.
This partnership will enable Gulf Air to reach a broader audience through Almatar’s platform.