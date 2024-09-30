Devastation unfolds at site of Israeli strikes that claimed Hezbollah leader Nasrallah Follow us

An eerie calm on Sunday engulfed the rubble-strewn Beirut site where an Israeli air strike killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, flattening buildings in the Iran-backed group’s stronghold. After Hezbollah on Saturday formally announced Nasrallah’s death, there were no longer any rescuers at the site on Sunday.



The deaths confirmed by Hezbollah include its top commander in south Lebanon, Ali Karake. Iran said a senior general from its Revolutionary Guards was also killed.