What are the main trends reshaping the Middle East and the UAE exhibition landscape, and how does ASG fit into these shifting demands?

Driven by trends in digital activation, AI technology, and sustainability, the exhibitions industry in the Middle East is undergoing a substantial transition. As a result, there has been growing demand for reusable, modular exhibition stands constructed from sustainable materials like recycled wood and biodegradable textiles. In line with the UAE’s strategic goal of reducing net-zero emissions by 2050, known as Net Zero by 2050, ASG fully supports these modifications by incorporating eco-friendly practices into our designs and offering flexible options for rebuilding and storage that lengthen the life of display stands.

We anticipate increased use of AI for real-time data insights, customised visitor experiences, and interactive features such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. - Hassan Chmatan, managing Director, Al Saif Graphics

The demand for digital activation is another significant development. The use of AI-driven analytics, robotic photobooths, interactive games, and digital screens is becoming essential to attract visitors and enhance engagement. To generate individualised, immersive encounters, ASG has embraced this trend by using state-of-the-art digital solutions like AI technology and metaverse experiences. Our ability to provide clients with unique, customised solutions is made possible by our forward-thinking attitude, which puts us at the forefront of the exhibition industry’s evolving needs.

As a leading service provider, share your perspective on how your industry could evolve over the next five years.

Sustainability and technology-driven engagement are projected to be the main themes in the exhibition sector for the next five years. The global emphasis on carbon footprint reduction by governments and corporations will drive up demand for environmentally friendly display solutions. Businesses that prioritise sustainability, like ASG, will be essential in reshaping the sector by providing designs and materials that reduce waste and promote a circular economy.

On the other hand, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI) will play a more integral role in the exhibition experience. We anticipate increased use of AI for real-time data insights, customised visitor experiences, and interactive features such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). It is also probable that the metaverse will gain prominence as a venue for hybrid exhibitions, which can smoothly integrate virtual and real components. ASG’s emphasis on fusing AI, digital innovation, and sustainability puts it in a strong position to spearhead this change.

As the managing director of ASG, talk about your growth plans and the legacy you want to leave for your employees and the next generation of CEOs who want to make an impact in the industry.

ASG aims to establish itself as the leading Middle Eastern service provider for events, exhibitions, brand activation, and interior fit-outs. In order to guarantee our visibility in significant exhibitions and events, we intend to increase our presence in both regional and global markets. Our plan calls for expanding our interior fit-out business, strengthening our position in the business community, and providing clients with personalised and sustainable solutions.