Qurat Ul Ain and Mudasir Wani

DRE Real Estate has been active since 2007. How have you seen the real estate market evolve in the UAE, and what strategies have helped DRE stay ahead in such a competitive environment?

Qurat Al Ain (QAA): Real estate markets globally work in cycles of 7 to 10 years. Dubai is currently in its third cycle and we are now seeing signs of maturity in the market with pent up demand for ready properties. On the off-plan side, for the first time we are seeing the onset of investors from the US and Canada besides the traditional markets, which goes to show the global reach. Real estate is a very competitive market and being ahead requires strategic thinking, thorough execution and a lot of hard work. At DRE we have always valued our internal and external customers and created value for all stakeholders, and that’s how we have reached where we are today.

As a full-service boutique brokerage, DRE focuses on personalised service. Can you share how this tailored approach has contributed to your clients’ satisfaction and the company’s success?

QAA: Understanding our clients’ needs is of paramount importance to us and this is what we do best, besides servicing them well. Delivering returns with strategically planned exits not only requires data but also a lot of on-ground experience and knowledge and that is what we do very well.