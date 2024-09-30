DRE Real Estate has been active since 2007. How have you seen the real estate market evolve in the UAE, and what strategies have helped DRE stay ahead in such a competitive environment?
Qurat Al Ain (QAA): Real estate markets globally work in cycles of 7 to 10 years. Dubai is currently in its third cycle and we are now seeing signs of maturity in the market with pent up demand for ready properties. On the off-plan side, for the first time we are seeing the onset of investors from the US and Canada besides the traditional markets, which goes to show the global reach. Real estate is a very competitive market and being ahead requires strategic thinking, thorough execution and a lot of hard work. At DRE we have always valued our internal and external customers and created value for all stakeholders, and that’s how we have reached where we are today.
As a full-service boutique brokerage, DRE focuses on personalised service. Can you share how this tailored approach has contributed to your clients’ satisfaction and the company’s success?
QAA: Understanding our clients’ needs is of paramount importance to us and this is what we do best, besides servicing them well. Delivering returns with strategically planned exits not only requires data but also a lot of on-ground experience and knowledge and that is what we do very well.
DRE has earned a reputation for matching property with people. What key factors do you believe are essential for making the perfect property match, especially in a dynamic market like the UAE?
Mudasir Wani (MW): In off-plan sales, getting the right unit during launches matters but it is no easy task. However, owing to our relationship with developers and our performance, we have always managed to excel. Filtering the right property among the slew of available options not only requires analytical skill but also considerable indepth understanding of the developer and their past track record and minute intricacies.
We have built our business from scratch and that has happened through sheer hard work, which enabled us to gain a lot of on-ground knowledge, and that is what enables us to find the perfect property match.
DRE has received multiple awards for its service. What challenges have you faced in maintaining this high standard, and how do you continue to innovate within the industry?
MW: Organisations are always built on people, processes and values. The biggest challenge is always about being consistent. Being respectful of our internal and external customers, staying focused, being process oriented and investing in building sustainable relationships are factors that we value. In a competitive market and ever-evolving world, innovation is a way of life today, and in our newly opened headquarters we have invested heavily in technology to innovate our customer experience journey and in learning to keep our team ahead of everyone.