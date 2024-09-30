Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the heinous attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese army aircraft, which resulted in extensive damage to the building. The UAE has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that it will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against this attack by the Sudanese Armed Forces, as it represents a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.