“Since its establishment in 1983, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has always acted swiftly in moments of crisis, delivering vital humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of millions of people around the world including most recently in the Gaza Strip.

“Over the years, we have consistently provided relief aid and support where it is needed most, via various different initiatives and relief programs, and we have done so in conformity with the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Baseless allegation

“Recently, an allegation has surfaced in one media outlet suggesting that the UAE field hospital in Amdjarass is being used for activities other than humanitarian work. It is disturbing that the humanitarian and charitable efforts of the ERC could be subjected to false allegations or politicised in such a manner.

“We note that news story failed to provide any evidence for the accusation made against the ERC — because no such evidence exists. This baseless allegation is reckless and harmful and puts the safety of our humanitarian personnel and facilities at risk, in particular where we operate in situations of armed conflicts. Allegations of this kind jeopardise our ability to effectively deliver vital aid to those in need.”

Field hospital

The Amdjarass facility was established in July 2023, following the outbreak of the crisis in April 2023 and after offers to establish a field hospital/facility in the territory of the Sudan were not accepted.

“Its mission is to support vulnerable populations, and to date, it has treated 8,808 Sudanese and 19,658 Chadians, in addition to conducting 550 surgeries. In operating the Amdjarass facility, the ERC’s sole focus remains on providing essential medical care in these challenging circumstances to the most urgent cases.

As with all medical personnel worldwide, and as established by international humanitarian law, the ERC is morally obliged to provide medical care to any and all who need it, based solely on medical need.”

Further, the ERC strongly rejects the allegations that it has refused requests by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to access the Amdjarass facility.

Cooperation with IRFC

“Our cooperation with the IFRC is unwavering, and we have maintained a strong relationship since our admission as a member of the IFRC in 1986. Together with the full support and cooperation of host countries who play a vital role in providing access to field hospitals our work with the IFRC, as well as other regional and international humanitarian organisations, is a testament to our dedication to humanitarian efforts around the globe. We will work with the IFRC to determine how such entry could have been prevented, as access to the hospital area falls within the jurisdiction of the local authorities in the host country.”

Second field hospital

The Emirates Red Crescent has also established a second field hospital in Abéché, which has treated 21,761 patients. These UAE field hospitals are a critical lifeline for civilians in need, offering treatment to Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict as well as Chadian residents. Our services are extended to all civilians in need, regardless of nationality, age, gender, or political affiliation.