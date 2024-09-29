Dubai: Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads after some rainfall was reported in parts of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain today afternoon. Some areas also received hail.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and amber alerts due to rainy clouds till 8pm.

The weather bureau has reported heavy rain with small hail over Al Dhaid – Sharjah Road, and heavy rain over Maleha, Al Faya, Al Madam in Sharjah this afternoon. Meanwhile, light rain over Al Shuhada Road – Al Saadi in Ras Al Khaimah, and heavy rain with small hail over Al Atheab, Al Aqran, Umm Al Quwain was recorded this afternoon. Also, light rain was reported over Masakin in Al Ain.

Dubai Police also urged drivers to exercise caution and stay focused while on the road in light of the weather fluctuations.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward and Northward and extends over some internal and Southern areas associated with rainfall.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 36 to 40°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 35°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, may reduce the horizontal visibility, at the speed 15 to 30 reaching 45km/hr.