Tashkent: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, on Saturday held talks with Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, on further strengthening UAE-Uzbekistan ties, as part of his official visit to Uzbekistan.

On his X account, Sheikh Hamdan posted: “I also had an insightful exchange of ideas with Her Excellency Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President, and attended the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent, focused on identifying new avenues to deepen our strategic partnership.”

He added that in another meeting, with Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defence, they discussed collaboration across sectors and witnessed the signing of an agreement focused on bolstering cooperation in training, education, and the exchange of defence industry expertise.

“The UAE leadership remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that promote prosperity and growth for the people of both nations,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The MoU was signed by Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, on behalf of the UAE, and Norboev Alisher Tokhtaevich, Deputy Minister of Defence for Armament and Equipment, on behalf of Uzbekistan.