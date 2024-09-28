Kuwait City: A Kuwaiti man is accused of murdering his grandmother in Rumaithiya by slitting her throat, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, fled the scene but was apprehended shortly afterward by law enforcement in a swift operation.

Forensic teams at the scene found the murder weapon, a knife, near the victim's body, leading to an immediate investigative response.

Authorities, already alerted to the gruesome crime, mobilised specialised teams from the Criminal Investigations Department to track down and arrest the suspect.