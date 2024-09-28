Planning a road trip across the UAE, now that the weather is improving? Well, before you hit the road, don’t overlook the importance of a reliable dash cam.

A dash cam, or dashboard camera, is your trusted companion for recording your journeys on the road. Whether you're a videography enthusiast capturing every moment of your epic road trip, or a regular driver wanting to document incidents for peace of mind, a dash cam is invaluable. While most models focus on the front view, options like dual or three-channel dash cams offer added versatility, allowing you to record the front, rear, and even the interior of your vehicle. These features enhance safety, as well as record your adventures.

So, to help you choose the right one, we’ve rounded up the best dash cams that combine quality, functionality, and value, ensuring your travels are as secure as they are memorable. To help us curate this list, we spoke with videographer and camera enthusiast, Nikhilesh Rathore, who works at Cam Crew Productions, Dubai. Also, check out UAE rules and regulations surrounding privacy laws, before buying your own dash cam.

1. Best Overall: Thinkware Q800Pro

Pros

High-quality video

WDR technology

Integrated GPS

Safety features

User-friendly interface

Cons

Requires subscription for cloud services

Affordrable and feature-rich, the Thinkware Q800Pro is a strong contender. For those who want to record scenic views, the Q800Pro captures stunning 4K video at 30 frames per second, ensuring every detail on the road is recorded in crystal-clear quality. This is especially beneficial for documenting scenic routes or any unexpected incidents. Moreover, with its WDR (wide dynamic range) technology, the dash cam excels in various lighting conditions. Whether you’re driving in bright sunlight or low-light environments, the Q800Pro adjusts to provide clear footage without glare or dark spots. The integrated GPS feature tracks your vehicle's speed and location, adding an extra layer of detail to your recordings. This data can be invaluable for insurance claims or identifying specific locations during your travels. The device also boasts motion and impact detection, cloud connectivity for remote monitoring, and a user-friendly interface, ensuring you stay secure and informed on your journeys. With the Thinkware, there is an extra layer of safety and security, as there are advanced safety features in the Q800Pro, including lane departure and forward collision warnings. These alerts can help you stay aware of your surroundings and avoid potential accidents on busy highways. It is equipped with G-sensor technology that automatically detects impacts and saves recordings before and after an incident. This ensures that crucial evidence is securely stored, providing peace of mind while you drive. So, what's the verdict? For those planning road trips in the UAE, the Thinkware Q800Pro dash cam offers a blend of high-quality recording, safety features, and convenience. Whether you’re traversing the bustling streets of Dubai or travelling on other routes in the UAE, this dash cam will ensure that your journey is documented with clarity and reliability.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty for Dh69, and two-year warranty for Dh97.

2. Best Front-Facing Dash Cam: Garmin Dash Cam 67W

Pros

Small and discrete

Easy installation

Monitors the car when parked

Lacks multi-angle recording options

Cons

Parking mode requires constant power

No SD card

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W captures sharp 1440p HD video, performing well in various lighting conditions, from low light to bright daylight. It adds Vault Storage for back-up and allows remote access via the Garmin app, though it relies on a trusted Wi-Fi network rather than a built-in Sim card for seamless connectivity. Its two-inch screen is mainly for set-up purposes, and the compact design allows for discrete placement near the rearview mirror, reducing visibility for potential thieves. It runs on battery for 30 minutes after power disconnection, but longer surveillance requires hard-wiring. Unlike bulkier competitors, it mounts easily with an adhesive-backed magnet, maintaining a clean, unobtrusive set-up. However, it only supports front windscreen installation, with no options for additional rear or cabin cameras. While safety features like lane departure and collision warnings are useful, they can become irritating, though they are, thankfully, optional. Overall, the 67W is a compact, front-facing dash cam, ideal for straightforward installations, but lacking multi-angle recording options.

3. Best Value: Nextbase 522GW Series 2 Dash Cam

Pros

Crisp video recording

Unique emergency SOS feature

Voice control

Parking mode

Sturdy mount

Cons

Requires a memory card

With its crisp 2K resolution, intuitive touchscreen, and a range of connectivity features, the Nextbase 522GW delivers value for money. Daytime recording excels with the dash cam's 1440p resolution and Sony Starvis sensor. The visuals are sharp and detailed, and the dash cam effectively adjusts for contrasting lighting conditions, ensuring colours are richly saturated, without being overdone. At night, there might be a little bit of struggle. In well-lit urban areas, the dash cam performs adequately, albeit with a slight fuzziness. However, it struggles in darker environments with limited ambient light, impacting its ability to capture clear footage. Still, the built-in GPS accurately tracks your location, and the Emergency SOS feature can notify emergency services in case of an accident. Additionally, the integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities allow seamless connectivity to the Nextbase app, enabling easy video sharing and playback, directly on your smartphone. Its intuitive touchscreen interface enhances user experience, making it simple to navigate through settings and footage. With intelligent features like collision detection and a range of mounting options, the Nextbase 522GW is a reliable companion for every road trip in the UAE. An all-around performer, it offers everything you need and a bit more. It stands out in the mid- to high-end dash cam market, striking a balance between practicality and affordability. Additionally, its user-friendly touchscreen interface enhances the experience by reducing the reliance on physical buttons, making it one of the smoothest options available.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty for Dh46, and two-year warranty for Dh65.

4. Best Budget: Vantrue N4

Pros

4K front captures in two-channel mode

1080p interior and rear captures

Versatile configuration

Easy to use

Cons

Only 1440p when using three channels

Infrared disabled by default

If you're looking for comprehensive coverage inside and outside your vehicle, without breaking the bank, the Vantrue N4 is your best bet. This budget-friendly dash cam delivers impressive features that can help scratch that itch, owing to its total surveillance, making it a strong choice for those who want peace of mind on the road. The front camera records in stunning 2160p at 30 frames per second, featuring a 155-degree field of view. When using the interior and rear cameras, the resolution drops to 1440p, while maintaining 2160p with either the interior or rear camera at a reduced frame rate of 25fps. The interior camera captures at 1080p with a 165-degree field of view, and the rear camera operates with 1080p and a 160-degree field of view. All three cameras employ Sony Starvis sensors, ensuring excellent colour accuracy and night performance, enhanced by four infrared lights around the interior camera for improved nighttime visibility. However, these lights are not activated by default, resulting in darker initial night captures. With a user-friendly interface, the Vantrue N4 simplifies set-up and navigation, and supports loop recording for continuous footage. Additional features include a G-sensor for collision detection and a parking mode, providing essential evidence in case of incidents. Overall, the Vantrue N4 stands out as a versatile dash cam, combining strong performance with advanced features for those looking for a complete monitoring solution on the road.

5. Best for Night Vision: VIOFO A119 V3

Pros

Affordable

Easy to use

Loop recording

Compact design

Cons

No dual channel

When compared to other dash cams in its price range, the A119 V3 excels in image quality during both day and night. Even at 30fps, video clarity remains impressive, allowing for easy identification of vehicle registration plates from a reasonable distance. At night, the A119 V3 delivers brighter images than many competitors, although capturing license plates typically requires being closely positioned behind another vehicle in stationary traffic. Other key features include a built-in GPS for precise location tracking, a G-sensor for automatic incident detection, and loop recording that overwrites old footage when storage is full. The A119 V3's compact design ensures it won't obstruct your view, while a user-friendly interface makes set-up a breeze. With parking mode functionality, it provides surveillance even when you're away from your vehicle, making it a reliable companion for any road trip. Overall, the VIOFO A119 V3 operates with neither fuss nor frills; it balances performance, ease of use, and affordability, making it a top contender in the dash cam market.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty for Dh40, and two-year warranty for Dh57.

Consider rules for dash cams

In the UAE, while installing a dash cam is legal, motorists must be mindful of privacy laws. In an interview with Gulf News last year, Captain Suad Al Sheiba, director of traffic awareness at Sharjah Police, highlighted the usefulness of dash cams in cases of intentional crashes. However, sharing images or videos online can infringe on privacy rights and lead to severe penalties under UAE cybercrime laws. Such footage should only be used to report incidents through official channels, like the ‘We are all police’ service or Al Ameen.

Article 44 of the Federal Cybercrimes Law (Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021) - Disclosure of Secrets and Violation of Privacy Shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than Dh150,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or either of these two penalties, whoever uses a computer network, electronic information system, or information technology means with the intent of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent and in other than authorised cases by law, in one of the following ways:

1. Eavesdropping, interception, recording, communication, transmission or disclosure of conversations, communications or audio or video materials.

2. Taking photographs of others at any public or private place or preparing, communicating, exposing, copying or keeping electronic images thereof.

3. Spreading news, electronic images, photographs, footages, comments, data or information, even if true and correct, to harm such person.

4. Taking, communication or publication of photographs of the casualties, dead persons or victims of accidents or disasters without permission or consent of the concerned persons.

5. Tracking, detecting, disclosing, exposing, copying or keeping data of geographical sites of third parties.

Anyone who uses an electronic information system or any means of information technology to make any modification or manipulation of a recording, image or scene, with the intent to defame or offend another person shall also be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh250,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or one of these two penalties.

Factors to keep in mind when purchasing a dash cam

When purchasing a dash cam, consider these key factors, which Rathore outlined for us:

Resolution: Opt for a minimum of 1080p for clear images; 1440p or 4K is ideal for capturing details like license plates.

Field of view (FOV): A wider FOV (at least 120 degrees) enables more coverage of the road and surroundings, reducing blind spots.

Night vision: Look for models with enhanced low-light performance or infrared capabilities to ensure clear footage after dark.

Dual/triple channels: Cameras with front, rear, and interior options provide comprehensive coverage, protecting against incidents from all angles.

Storage options: Ensure it supports high-capacity microSD cards, and features loop recording to automatically overwrite old footage, thereby maintaining continuous recording.

Ease of installation: Consider models with user-friendly mounting options and simple set-up processes.

User interface: An intuitive touchscreen or button layout makes navigating settings and reviewing footage easier.

Additional features: Look for built-in GPS for location tracking, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for easy file transfer, and G-sensor technology for automatic incident detection and recording.

Warranty and support: A good warranty and responsive customer support can enhance your peace of mind in case of issues.