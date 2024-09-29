Dubai: The members of a Dubai parish on Saturday kicked off year-long celebrations to mark their 50 years in the UAE.

The Church of South India (CSI) Parish (Malayalam) Dubai’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations were inaugurated by Rt. Rev. Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, Bishop of the CSI’s Madhya Kerala Diocese and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai in the presence of Rev Raju Jacob, the Parish Priest, and several other senior members of the church.

Hundreds of members of the Parish attended the ceremony which demonstrated the legacy of 50 years of faith.

Formed in 1947, CSI is one of the largest Protestant denominations in India, with more than 4 million members and 14,000 congregations across south India.

Beyond spiritual service, CSI has made notable contributions in social welfare, education, and healthcare, operating numerous schools, colleges, and hospitals. It is also an active participant in interfaith dialogue and social justice issues.

Dubai story

It was in 1975 that a small but determined group of expatriates from the south Indian state of Kerala in Dubai laid the foundation for what would become “one of the most influential spiritual communities in the UAE”, recalled Mathew Varghese, a founding member of the Parish.

“The first Holy Communion service was held on March 2, 1975, at Holy Trinity Church,” he recalled.

Formally established on April 13, 1975, as the first CSI Parish in the UAE, the church has grown not only in numbers but in spiritual depth, becoming a cornerstone of faith for countless Malayalee Christians in the region. Its role extended beyond Dubai, helping to establish CSI services in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, Fujairah and Jebel Ali.

Future missions

The Vicar, Rev Jacob said: “As we reflect on the past 50 years, we are filled with hope for the future and looking forward to having our own campus in Dubai. With God’s grace and the continued support of our congregation, we look forward to many more years of service specially targeted to education, health charity and support ministries for the sick and special needs children in India. The church is planning seriously to support the nation in participating various projects which benefits the needy in the community, ensuring that the values of the CSI remain a guiding force for all.”

Among the charitable activities planned include scholarships for a college for students with hearing impairment, the construction of a school and a patient guidance centre. There is also a plan to establish a new CSI college in Kerala.