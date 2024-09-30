Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today announced that the Emirati Day for Education will be celebrated on February 28 every year.
Taking to X, he said, “In recognition of education’s essential role in our nation’s ongoing progress, and in honour of all those working in this field, Emirati Day for Education will be celebrated on February 28 each year. On this day in 1982, our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, marking a historic step on the UAE’s journey of development and growth.”