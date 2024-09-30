Popular international omnichannel beauty retailer LETOILE has forayed into the GCC market, opening one of its largest beauty stores in the UAE at Dubai Festival City Mall, the city’s premium lifestyle destination.

A leader in beauty retail, LETOILE offers the widest range of brands at a range of different prices. Spanning 1,800 square metres, its flagship store at Dubai Festival City Mall has the largest selection of fragrances, niche perfumes, makeup, skincare, haircare, body care, and many other products, with the widest assortment sourced from all over the world including France, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Korea and Japan.

“Plans are already under way to open more LETOILE stores in key locations across the region, including Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi,” said Arseny Volodin, CEO of LETOILE Gulf.

“Each store will embody the same commitment to luxury, quality, variety and personalised service that LETOILE is known for.”

As part of its expansion strategy in the GCC, LETOILE has successfully opened many stores across most of the emirates in the UAE, including Dubai Festival City, Al Zahia City Center, Sahara Center, Manar Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall as well as at Qatar City Center Doha. In 2025, LETOILE will open a new store at Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

With 30 years of expertise, over 1,000 stores, more than 17,000 professional beauty advisors and advanced bonus loyalty programmes, LETOILE is one of the largest online beauty platforms in Europe and Asia.

LETOILE’s e-commerce omnichannel platform is available at letoile.ae and letoile.qa and APPs (iOS and Android). This segment is set to compete at the highest level, offering customers the convenience of browsing and purchasing from a wide range of products online, along with the fastest delivery in the region.

The LETOILE portfolio consists of more than 1,000 brands such as Chanel, Lancome, Saint Laurent, Hind Al Oud, Xerjoff, Shiseido, Clarins, Mugler, Loreal Paris as well as other top-of-the-market brands, including 200 that are entirely new and exclusive to the GCC market, such as Antonio Maretti, Dolce Milk, Philipp Plein, AKRO, Collistar, Artdeco and Eisenberg.