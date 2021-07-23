Dubai: The Dubai Police Security Committee is all set to secure the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Tour. An integrated security plan has been revealed to ensure the safety of all participants during the cycling tour across all its stages.
The plan was discussed during the periodic meeting of the security committee, in the presence of all the members and working teams from all government entities.
During the meeting, participants were briefed on the preparations made by Dubai Police and traffic and logistic arrangements and other necessities. Moreover, the teams were assigned their roles and tasks to ensure a smooth running of the tour.
Colonel Jumah bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, confirmed the necessity to ensure cooperation with the government and private partners to complete all traffic arrangements and procedures related to the tour. He further explained that it was important to coordinate the timings and dates of street closures, as well as to ensure the safety of the cyclists, while maintaining a smooth flow of traffic.