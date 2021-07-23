Sharjah: The first two days of Al Dhaid Date Festival, organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), saw a big number of participants in the Ratab Al Khalas competition, which was divided into farms in the Northern Emirates and farms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The fifth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, which began on Thursday, also saw the introduction of two new categories, one for local mango and the other for yellow and red figs. The Organising Committee allocated a special pavilion to showcase the products of the 2021 season from the two new categories. This’s years edition, which is held under the theme ‘Authenticity of the Past and Glory of the Present’, includes 23 stands for displaying various types of dates.
Diversity of local dates
Al Dhaid Date Festival has become one of the most important annual events that grab the attention of palm growers in the eastern and central regions of Sharjah and across the UAE. Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, general coordinator of the festival, noted: “The festival plays a key role in improving the quality and diversity of the local product of dates through its various competitions.”
Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, head of the Sorting and Evaluation Committee, said the mango and fig competitions were added to the festival to expand the scope of agricultural varieties covered by the event. The new categories also serve as a base for other competitions to be launched in the coming editions.