His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Tuesday (July 20, 2021).
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (front R) and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region (front L), attend Eid Al Adha prayers, at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered the prayers along with his son Sheikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, at Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Grand Eid Musalla.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed Eid prayers along with his son, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council perform Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai perform Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media office
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs (L) and Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (R) attend Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Image Credit: WAM