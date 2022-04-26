Dubai: Dubai has achieved a noticeable advancement in protecting intellectual property rights in the country by solving intellectual property disputes worth Dh24 million this year.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-general of Dubai Customs, said his department solved 85 intellectual property disputes in the first quarter of 2022, with an estimated value of Dh24 million, and 254,000 counterfeit items of 27 brands were recycled.

“Our partnership and fruitful cooperation with partners and trademark owners has led to protecting intellectual property rights. We tackle all attempts to smuggle counterfeit goods into the country through the city’s ports,” said Musabih during the department’s celebration of World Intellectual Property Day 2022 at the Museum of the Future.

“On the World Intellectual Property Day, we celebrate our long journey of protecting creative people and brand owners’ rights in the UAE.”

Last year, Dubai Customs solved 390 intellectual property disputes worth Dh15 million and around 2.1 million counterfeit items were recycled.

Musabih said that protecting intellectual property rights is a major catalyst in helping the youth develop their skills and competencies. “Young people are stepping up to innovation challenges, using their energy and creativity to steer to a better future. UAE pays much attention to protecting intellectual property rights to enhance the ability of individuals and companies to benefit from ideas of youths and innovations, and at the same time protecting the society from the hazards of counterfeit goods,” added Musabih.

As the UAE joined the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in 1975, the country has made great progress in supporting the trade and investment environment by helping trademark owners tackle and prevent counterfeiting of goods. The UAE’s success in hosting Expo 2020 Dubai is a stepping-stone for the country to compete for global leadership in international trade and investment.

Dubai Customs is working to empower young people and help them be an active part of economic achievements by organising awareness activities for school and university students about the importance of intellectual property rights and its role in protecting society and the rights of inventors and creators.

Last year, Dubai Customs organised 11 awareness activities for schools and universities and 8 awareness drives for the community.

The department also organised ten awareness workshops in cooperation with trademark owners to help inspectors identify counterfeit and genuine goods. In total, there were 29 initiatives that benefited 2,400 participants.

“Dubai Customs organised five awareness activities this year, which targeted 500 schools and university students,” Musabih added.

Dubai Customs has launched the Dubai Customs Intellectual Property Award 2021-2022 for schools and universities to encourage and celebrate creativity.

“Protecting intellectual property rights is a priority and raising awareness will help curb this rogue counterfeiting industry and safeguard our society from its hazards in support of trade and investment activity in the country.”

At the ceremony, Musabih, who is also CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, honoured Dubai Customs partners in protecting intellectual property rights.

Dubai Customs Intellectual Property Award

The department awarded schools and universities that won the Dubai Customs Intellectual Property Award.

Wasit Youth Center-Sharjah won the first place for their environment-friendly garbage station, which was created by Moza Eisa Khalifa Al-Mazroui, Rayyan Mohammed Ali Al-Mazmi, and Ahmed Jamal Al-Jasmi. Kalba Youth Center came second for their electric car-charging project, which was created by Zayed Ali Al-Qaidi.