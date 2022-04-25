Ajman: The Department of Human Resources in Ajman has approved the Eid Al Fitr holiday for a period of nine days for government employees.
The holidays will start on Saturday, April 30, and end on Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.
The approval comes provided that the government agencies works on a shift system, making the necessary arrangements in line with the nature of its work and its needs.
Federal and private sector break
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet had approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, April 30, and lasting till Friday, May 6, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, May 9.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had meanwhile announced that the period from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private-sector workers.