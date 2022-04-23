Ras Al Khaimah: The Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah has approved the Eid Al Fitr holiday for a period of 9 days for government employees.
The holidays will start on Saturday, April 30 and end on Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet had approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, April 30, and lasting till Friday, May 6, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced that the period from 29th Ramadan through 3rd Shawwal 1443 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private-sector workers.
