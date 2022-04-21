Eid prayer
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Thursday approved a decision extending Eid Al Fitr holidays for a week, starting from Saturday, April 30 till Friday, May 6.

The decision covers all ministries and federal entities in the UAE. Work will be resumed on Monday, May 9.

This means, employees of all ministries and federal entities will enjoy 9-day long holiday.

