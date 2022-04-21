1 of 11
Another long break is coming up and it’s time to get planning. If heading overseas is not your thing, look within the emirates for some staycation fun. Since the four- or five-day Eid Al Fitr weekend (depending on the moon sighting) is less than two weeks away, here’s a look at all the fun stuff you can do with family and friends during the break.
For architecture: Head to the 630,000-square-metre Sharjah National Park, which is home to lovely Instagrammable spots that blend traditional Arab architectural elements with European styles.
For a chilled out evening, head to AL Qasba commercial complex for fine food, stage entertainment, abra rides Ferris Wheel, Qasba musical fountain and even a Kids Fun Zone.
Head into a forest: Kalba, a quaint town by the coastline of Sharjah, is well known for its creek. The area is lush with mangrove forests that date back generations. If you like bird watching, this is also good site to wander into.
See the fishes: Sharjah Aquarium is a place where tourists can see a wide range of marine life. The aquarium comprises of 20 large tanks housing a large variety of oceanic marine life. The main purpose of this place was to encourage the conservation of marine life.
For a relaxed beach day: Head to Khor Fakkan with its 3km sandy beach lined with palm trees and spotted with shops and eateries. Relax and see the warm waters of the Gulf of Oman as you ride by, or if you are feeling particularly adventurous, take note – there are plenty of adventures to be had here. You can play beach football as the sun sets or try one of the seaside swings for that perfect Insta-worthy, breezy shot. If you’re feeling adventurous, try parasailing off the back of a speedboat.
Scenic views: Try the Al Suhub Rest Area Khorfakkan – the highest point in Khor Fakkan for a scenic view of the city. The built mountain-side rest stop that lies 600 meters above sea level offers panoramic views across Khorfakkan. This incredible new hotspot in the mountains of Khor Fakkan also has fascinating architecture.
A waterfall and an amphitheater: The Khor Fakkan waterfall is one of the most prominent tourist and entertainment addition in Sharjah. The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is a new Sharjah landmark located at the foot of Al Sayed mountain, facing the beach. As well as offering panoramic view of the Khorfakkan beach, it features a restaurant and café within the cave.
Snorkelling and scuba diving: Popular dive sites near Khorfakkan include Martini Rock, Shark Island, the Anemone Gardens and Coral Gardens. You could hire a small boat from one of the beach-huts to go snorkelling or scuba-diving.
Kayaking / canoeing: For a kayaking session in the sea, head to Khor Fakkan beach or the Al Khan beach in the emirate. The best part of taking a trip to these beaches is that there is something for everyone, so if you don't want to get on a kayak you can enjoy other activities or simply spend a sunny day on the beach. A spot to enjoy UAE's mangrove forests in Sharjah while canoeing is the Khor Kalba mangrove centre.
A stroll on the waterfront: Enjoy beautiful evenings with family and friends while strolling through the Al Majaz Waterfront. It is one of the best places to visit in Sharjah as of now but it has various attractions and activity areas. Al Majaz Waterfront regularly hosts Eid and other celebrations along with fireworks displays which will be confirmed closer to the dates. The park also houses the beautiful Al Taqwa Mosque, which is a testament to the rich Islamic culture of the city.
