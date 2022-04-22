Sharjah:The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources has approved amending the start date of Eid Al Fitr holiday from Saturday, April 30 through Thursday, May 5, with work to resume on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The Directorate explained that this comes as an appending to Circular No. (4) of 2022 regarding Eid Al Fitr holiday 1443.
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, April 30, and lasting till Friday, May 6, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has earlier announced that the period from 29th Ramadan through 3rd Shawwal 1443 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private-sector workers.