Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Human Resources Authority has approved Eid Al Fitr holidays for government employees for a period of nine days.
The holidays will start on Saturday, April 30 and end on Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The UAE Cabinet had already approved a week-long Eid Al Fitr break for all federal governmental bodies functioning across the country, beginning Saturday, April 30 and ending Friday, May 6, 2022, with federal personnel returning to work on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced that the period from 29th Ramadan through 3rd Shawwal 1443 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private-sector workers.