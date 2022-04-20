Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday paid rich tributes for the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day.
“On Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, we remember the father, the founding teacher, our role model in humanitarian work who fed people, watered trees, had mercy on the poor and met the needs of the orphans,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Zayed Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion to celebrate the UAE’s achievements since the era of Sheikh Zayed up to date in terms of humanitarian work through the aid it provides to other countries and peoples. It is also a fitting annual date to launch many humanitarian and charitable initiatives by the government and non-government organisations.