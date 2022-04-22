Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Awards has announced that nominations are now open for its 11th edition. Nominations will be open from April 22, 2022, until June 16, 2022. This award has been instituted by the government to honour the unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and those who had a positive impact on the nation.
Reflecting Ramadan’s values of compassion and giving, people from across the UAE are encouraged to nominate their heroes from a range of diverse communities to celebrate the spirit of selflessness and giving in the UAE, while commemorating the legacy of the nation’s Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Making a positive contribution to UAE
Since its inception in 2005, the Abu Dhabi Awards has recognised 92 unsung heroes from 16 nationalities. The theme of this year’s nomination cycle is ‘Who Represents Goodness to You?’. The Abu Dhabi Awards recognises contributions from anyone dedicated to improve UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residence. The single and only criteria that nominees must fulfil is to have made a positive contribution to the community of the UAE.
In line with the ‘Who Represents Goodness to You?’ ethos, this year’s nomination cycle will also see a series of community-driven events to drive engagement and activate goodness.
Nominations can be submitted any time by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae.
‘Reading the array of inspiring stories’
Speaking at the launch of this year’s edition, Hanaa AlAmeri, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, said: “As we celebrate a very special time of the year, we are delighted to announce the start of the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards, and we are looking forward to receiving nominations and reading the array of inspiring stories and examples of giving by selfless community members from across the UAE.”
“Previous Award recipients have made valuable community contributions in numerous fields, including but not limited to health care, education, environment, social welfare, community services, sport and volunteer work, and these recipients were selected based on the merit of their deeds, not by the number of nominations they received,” AlAmeri added.