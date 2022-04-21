Dubai: UAE public sector employees will get Eid holidays from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced on Thursday.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS' Board Chairman, said that the first day of Shawwal (which is also the first day of Eid Al Fitr) in the Islamic calendar is predicted to fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.
According to the UAE’s approved calendar for 2022, Eid Al Fitr holiday will start on Saturday (April 30 2022) corresponding to Ramadan 29, and end on Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, whichever is corresponding to Shawwal 3, subject to moon sighting.
How many days off?
If the month of Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid will be on Monday, May 2 (Shawwal 1). Employees in the UAE, in this case, will enjoy a five-day weekend including Saturday (April 30), Sunday (May 1), Monday (May 2), Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4).
However, if Ramadan will only have 29 days (based on moon-sighting), Eid Al Fitr will fall on Sunday, May 1 (Shawwal 1), and then residents may enjoy a 4-day long weekend, starting from Saturday, April 30 till Tuesday, May 3.
Holidays for the private sector will be announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The exact dates as per the Gregorian calendar can only be confirmed after moon-sighting.