Dubai: UAE residents will most likely enjoy a five-day weekend as early as April 30, to mark Eid Al Fitr, which will most probably fall on May 2, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS).
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS' Board Chairman, said that the first day of Shawwal (which is also the first day of Eid Al Fitr) in the Islamic calendar is predicted to fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.
According to the UAE’s approved calendar for 2022, Eid Al Fitr holiday will start on Saturday (April 30 2022) corresponding to Ramadan 29, and end on Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, whichever is corresponding to Shawwal 3, subject to moon sighting.
If Ramadan completed 30 days, Eid will be on Monday, May 2 (Shawwal 1) and the UAE residents will accordingly enjoy a five-day weekend including Saturday (April 30), Sunday (May 1), Monday (May 2), Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4).
However, if Ramadan happened to only have 29 days, Eid Al Fitr will fall on Sunday, May 1 (Shawwal 1) and the UAE residents will therefore enjoy a 4-day long weekend starting from Saturday, April 30 till Tuesday, May 3.
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.
Eid Al Fitr is the first of two canonical festivals of Islam. Also known as the “Lesser Eid,” Eid Al Fitr commemorates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. An occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift-giving, and charity, it takes place over one to three days, beginning on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.