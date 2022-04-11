Dubai: The UAE and Arab world are expected to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on May 2, meaning that we are less than three weeks away from the next long weekend.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab union for astronomy and Space sciences, Eid Al Fitr will astronomically fall on Monday, May 2 in most Arab countries.
Eid Al Fitr is the first of two canonical festivals of Islam. Also known as the “Lesser Eid,” Eid Al Fitr commemorates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. An occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift-giving, and charity, it takes place over one to three days, beginning on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.