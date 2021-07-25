No need to visit notary centres for a host of applications, documents and attestations

Many Dubai notary public services are now available online Image Credit: Dubai Courts Department

Dubai: Notary public services will become available for customers at their doorstep thanks to a smart and e-notary service that Dubai Courts Department launched on Sunday.

The new platform allows customers to complete their transactions from home or anywhere else round the clock without the need to visit notary public centres in Dubai.

Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, director-general of Dubai Courts, inaugurated the new system, flanked by other officials.He said that the department is keen to raise the happiness index of customers by simplifying and accelerating litigation services. “Our aim is to ease the services for customers through a smart system,” said Al Mansouri.

Available services

Judge Mohammad Al Suboosi, director of First Instance Courts, said the new initiative entails comprehensive notary public services, such as power of attorney, attesting documents and contracts of different kinds, declarations, partnerships, sales, signature authentication and other related notary matters.

“People can get the services by presenting themselves virtually or in person if needed. They can sign electronically and get the certified document online from any computer,” said Al Suboosi in a statement. He added that people can verify the documents by visiting the Dubai Courts website and clicking on ‘Services’.

“The service is liked to Dubai Smart Government. Some requests can be done automatically in the system and other requests that need human intervention can be done by employees of Dubai Courts.”

Al Suboosi said that customers can register in the system and click on the service before entering their data, Emirates ID and attaching documents.