Dubai: The Personal Status Court in Dubai has announced the suspension of attestation services including marriage contracts and divorce certificates until further notice.
The move is in line with the country’s efforts, precautionary measures and preventive procedures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of personal affairs services-related to family matters-like marriage and divorse- aims to prevent social gatherings that usually occur in such occasions, based on the rules of Islamic (Fiqh) jurisprudence, which says: “Repelling an evil is preferable to securing a benefit."
Earlier, the UAE had suspended all social gatherings and weddings as well as all social activities to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay and safeguard the public health.