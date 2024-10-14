Dubai: A new app that enables visitors to the UAE to register their data before arrival will allow them to pass through smart gates instead of lining up at immigration, it was revealed at the Gitex Global 2024 tech show in Dubai on Monday.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), said the app will do away with the need to physically register at stations upon arrival at immigration and passport control.
He added that the project contributes to enhancing the UAE’s leadership in the field of digital transformation to bring ease to tourists and visitors to the UAE by eliminating bureaucracy, shortening procedures, and implementing innovative and practices that provide them with a more comfortable travel experience.
Smart Travel
The ICP Director-General also highlighted the Smart Travel project, currently used at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, which automatically captures the traveller’s biometric data while they are on the move during their journey. “This is achieved by installing biometric capture devices that identify the traveller through facial recognition without the need to present a passport or boarding pass at any of the seven checkpoints the traveller passes through.”
Maj Gen Al Khaili said that the project achieves many advantages for travellers, airports, airlines, as well as border and passport control departments.