He added that the project contributes to enhancing the UAE’s leadership in the field of digital transformation to bring ease to tourists and visitors to the UAE by eliminating bureaucracy, shortening procedures, and implementing innovative and practices that provide them with a more comfortable travel experience.

Smart Travel

The ICP Director-General also highlighted the Smart Travel project, currently used at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, which automatically captures the traveller’s biometric data while they are on the move during their journey. “This is achieved by installing biometric capture devices that identify the traveller through facial recognition without the need to present a passport or boarding pass at any of the seven checkpoints the traveller passes through.”