NEXT 50, an Abu Dhabi based technology company, announced that it is well underway to delivering the first phase of the biometric initiative at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The project, which sees NEXT50 introduce its cutting-edge AI solutions alongside global artificial intelligence and technology solutions partners IDEMIA and SITA, will initially see the deployment of next generation biometric solutions at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates before implementing the technology across all passenger touchpoints in the airport.

Simplified procedure

Once the project is delivered, it will offer passengers a convenient, simplified, contactless and hygienic experience from ‘curb-to-gate’. In addition, this will result in reduced wait times and less time queuing for passengers. The systems will use hi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details along several touchpoints in the airport, which includes the self-service baggage drop, passport control, business class lounge, and boarding gates.

Ibrahim Al Mannaee, NEXT50’S CEO, said. “Once the project is fully realised, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport’s vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers. We are proud to be joining forces with IDEMIA and SITA and offering our expertise in artificial intelligence and data sciences to make this initiative a reality.”

Phase one

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “The phase one deployment of advanced biometrics at Abu Dhabi International Airport further cements our commitment to shape the future of airport experiences by delivering innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and service excellence. Upon final completion of the project, Abu Dhabi will be home to the world’s first airport to include every touch point in the biometric journey, providing travellers with a seamless, safe and secure passenger experience.”

Hani El Assaad, President Middle East & Africa, SITA, said: “The airport of the future will be driven by technology that enables safe, seamless, and easy travel every step of the way. This latest deployment showcases the power of Smart Path to deliver a fluid journey where a passenger’s face becomes their boarding pass, from check in to boarding.

Latest in Biometric technologies