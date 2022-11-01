ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has announced the activation of an electronic linkage and integration for the airport entry permits issuance service it provides to representative missions accredited to the UAE, in cooperation with Dubai Airports.

According to WAM, the integration was implemented within the framework of the strategic steps towards government digital transformation and designing joint services across government entities, which contribute to saving time and effort and enhancing the customers’ journey.

This initiative embodies partnership frameworks between the federal and local entities and reflects system integration, which enhances digital transformation initiatives in the UAE and moves from the service digitisation phase to the comprehensive customer journey design phase through all stages of implementation across all entities.

The initiative aims to best serve customers and offers a unique experience seldom found at the international level, where the UAE has ranked among the world’s top countries in the digital life indices in 2022.

Cutting-edge technologies were used in the field of integrated systems on both sides and according to the highest standards of information security. The electronic linkage system was designed to facilitate data transfer immediately and seamlessly while allowing for follow-up on applications’ updates at every transaction stage.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, has praised the efforts made and the constructive cooperation among the joint task forces which acted as one to achieve the digital integration of the systems operating at both entities, as well as the outcomes of the initiative which contributes to scaling up the indexes of the digital government and smart cities.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “This agreement comes within the framework of the cooperative approach we adopt at Dubai Airports to support all government entities within the UAE, and as a part of our ongoing endeavours to play a pivotal role in supporting digital transformation in the UAE. We are pleased to work hand in hand with MoFAIC towards providing premium services in accordance with the highest international standards and optimising a compressive experience across all service delivery points at Dubai Airports.”