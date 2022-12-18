Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai celebrated the National Day of the Qatar on Sunday with various activities celebrating the well-established fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar.
Qatari travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) received a special stamp commemorating the occasion. The lighting of smart gates at DXB was changed to burgundy, and the passport platforms for GCC nationals were decorated with roses in the colours of the Qatari flag.
GDRFA also distributed free SIM cards to passengers arriving in the UAE.
Unity and cooperation
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA’s director-general, congratulated the leadership and people of Qatar . He also took note of the unity and strong cooperation between the UAE and Qatar .
He added the fraternal relations between the two nations are reflected in the economic, political, cultural and social level.
Lt Gen Al Marri added that Qatar’s celebration of its National Day this year is distinct and different, as it coincides with the World Cup finals as the host country for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to be added to its records full of achievements, and within the framework of the UAE’s support for Qatar in hosting the World Cup, the department launched Haya card, which allowed World Cup fans to obtain entry and residence visas, with the aim of advancing the Gulf and Arab economy forward.