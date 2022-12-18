Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion his country's National Day.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “I extend my best wishes to my brother Tamim bin Hamad and the people of Qatar on the occasion of their country’s National Day. We wish Qatar and its people continued happiness and success in the future.”
Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Qatar for an official state visit in response to an invitation by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit and build on the existing brotherly relations between the two nations.
Sheikh Mohamed reiterated his congratulations to Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people on the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and described it as a source of pride to all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to the Arab world in general.
Qatar National Day is also known as Founder’s Day and is celebrated on December 18 each year. It celebrates the rise of Sheikh Jassem as the father and founder of Qatar. It is a day for the people of Qatar to celebrate the rebirth of their country.
Qatar National Day was established by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (then crown prince) on June 21, 2007.