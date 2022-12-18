Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, stressed that the UAE and Qatar share deeply rooted relations, wishing the Gulf country and its people further growth and development.
Tweeting on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day, Sheikh Hamdan said: "Congratulations to Qatar, its emir, government, and people on their National Day, which coincides with hosting the most important global football event. We have a strong fraternal relationship with Qatar, and we share historic ties with them. We pray to Allah Almighty to continue to bless Qatar with further growth and prosperity."
Qatar National Day is also known as Founder’s Day and is celebrated on December 18 each year. It celebrates the rise of Sheikh Jassem as the father and founder of Qatar. It is a day for the people of Qatar to celebrate the rebirth of their country.
Qatar National Day was established by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (then crown prince) on June 21, 2007.