Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day.
"We share their joy and happiness as they celebrate their national day and reaching new heights. Qatar surpassed World Cup expectations and set Arab benchmarks for superb and magnificent organization of global events," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to the people of Qatar on their glorious National Day, which coincides with the World Cup Final. We are proud of them for hosting the best World Cup.
Qatar National Day is also known as Founder’s Day and is celebrated on December 18 each year. It celebrates the rise of Sheikh Jassem as the father and founder of Qatar. It is a day for the people of Qatar to celebrate the rebirth of their country.
Qatar National Day was established by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (then crown prince) on June 21, 2007.