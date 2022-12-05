DOHA: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan today discussed with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, the brotherly relations and ways of enhancing their cooperation to advance the common interests of the two countries, according to WAM.

This was part of their official talks that took place at the Emiri Diwan in Doha.

The Emir of Qatar welcomed the UAE President and congratulated him on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, and wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed. He also expressed his hope that the visit will strengthen UAE-Qatar cooperation and help expand its horizons.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated his congratulations to Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people on the success in hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and described it as a source of pride to all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to the Arab world in general.

He added that Qatar’s success in hosting this international sporting event is a testament to the ability of the people of the GCC countries and the Arab world in organising global events with great levels of excellence and efficiency.

The UAE President expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Qatari Emir for the warm welcome and hospitality he showed to him and the UAE delegation.

Furthermore, the meeting explored UAE-Qatar relations and the prospects for growing their cooperation to boost prosperity in both countries and serve their common interests across economic, investment and trade areas.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim also discussed the importance of improving the GCC joint work ecosystem to serve the interests of their peoples and their aspirations towards further development and prosperity.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

The Emir of Qatar held a luncheon in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation.

The UAE President was accompanied Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; and Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.