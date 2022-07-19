PARIS: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Palais Bourbon in Paris, the seat of the French National Assembly. His Highness was received by Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly, and several other officials.

His Highness discussed common areas of interest between the UAE and France, noting an interest in continuing to build the deep, collaborative relationship that developed through several decades of partnership – through shared values of peaceful coexistence and intercultural dialogues.

The meeting came on the second day of the UAE President’s state visit to France, during which the UAE and France explored partnerships and collaborations in several areas including energy and sustainability, advanced technology, education, and culture.

His Highness signed the Palais Bourbon visitors log, writing, “I was pleased to visit the French National Assembly. We emphasise the importance of parliamentary relations as an important pillar of our close ties and one of the main tributaries for enriching the common and friendly interests between our two nations. We are keen to build upon this to further serve the needs of our people.”

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by a number of members of the official delegation accompanying him.

UAE President attends military ceremony

The UAE President also attended an official military ceremony held in his honour at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Official military ceremonies were held for His Highness upon his arrival. The anthems of the UAE and the French Republic were played.

UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Tuesday. Image Credit: AFP

As part of the ceremony, His Highness laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court; and Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France.

His Highness signed the Arc de Triomphe guestbook, writing, “A salute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their countries”.